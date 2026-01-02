This is Asami Terajima reporting from a very cold Kyiv on day 1,440 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Russian troops are trying to "bypass and infiltrate" the destroyed town of Vovchansk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, and the situation is "frankly difficult," Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for Ukraine's Joint Forces in charge of the area, said on Feb. 2.

Speaking on national TV, Tregubov said Russian troops are pressing on Ukrainian positions on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

"The city is completely destroyed, there is no infrastructure to serve as a barrier," Tregubov said, as cited by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

"And the Russians have been pressing there for a very long time, and the distance to the border is minimal."

Vovchansk — just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border — endured Russian occupation until the 2022 autumn Ukrainian counter-offensive liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

'Instead of 6 missiles, there are only 2' — Ukraine's Air Force reveals dire air defense shortage

Updated 3:20 p.m. Kyiv time

A shortage of air defense missiles has left some Ukrainian air defense systems empty at times amid the threat of further Russian attacks, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force's communications department, said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on Feb. 2.

With the onset of winter, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in an effort to plunge the country into a nationwide blackout. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defense forces lack sufficient resources to intercept all Russian missiles and drones.

Ihnat said that Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have repeatedly stressed the shortage of missiles for air defense systems, noting that some of them are depleted and not ready to repel Russian attacks.

"Indeed, before one such attack, we were provided with the necessary means a day in advance," Ihnat said. "Ukrainian forces repelled that massive strike quite successfully, thanks to missiles for F-16s, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Patriot."

"There were moments when there was a serious shortage of these missiles. I won't reveal any secrets. For example, there is a NASAMS system, but instead of six missiles in the launcher, there are only two."

At least 14 killed, 38 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 14 people have been killed and 38 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 2.

The Air Force said that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 171 drones, of which around 100 were Shahed-type drones. It reported downing 157 drones in the east, south, and north of the country.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian drone hit a bus carrying miners after their shifts near the town of Pavlohrad, killing at least 12 and injuring 16 others on Feb. 1, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha and DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, reported.

Russian attacks in the southwestern part of the region, in Nikopol and other towns nearby, wounded a 72-year-old man, Hanzha said on Feb. 1.

DTEK reported on Feb. 2 that Russia carried out another attack on its coal mining company's facility in the region, damaging its administrative buildings. No casualties were reported.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported that two people were killed and four others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that a 20-year-old and a 52-year-old woman were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding region, 12 people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

A Russian drone attack targeted yet another Ukrainian Railways infrastructure, targeting a diesel locomotive, used to generate electricity from diesel fuel, in Zaporizhzhia, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported on Feb. 2.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,241,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,241,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 29.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,627 tanks, 23,981 armored fighting vehicles, 76,585 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,802 artillery systems, 1,633 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,291 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 121,217 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.