General Staff: Russia has lost 64,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 14, 2022 9:29 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 29 that Russia had also lost 2,521 tanks, 5,172 armored fighting vehicles, 1,566 artillery systems, 362 multiple launch rocket systems, 186 air defense systems, 240 helicopters, 268 airplanes, 1,199 drones, and 16 boats.
