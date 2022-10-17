General Staff: Russia has lost 63,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 11 that Russia had also lost 2,504 tanks, 5,162 armored fighting vehicles, 3,916 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,496 artillery systems, 353 multiple launch rocket systems, 181 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 235 helicopters, 1,114 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 11, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



