General Staff: Russia has lost 61,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 6, 2022 9:21 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 6 that Russia had also lost 2,449 tanks, 5,064 armored fighting vehicles, 3,854 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,424 artillery systems, 344 multiple launch rocket systems, 177 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 232 helicopters, 1,047 drones, and 15 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.