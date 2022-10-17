General Staff: Russia has lost 61,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 5, 2022 9:46 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 5 that Russia had also lost 2,435 tanks, 5,038 armored fighting vehicles, 3,841 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,414 artillery systems, 341 multiple launch rocket systems, 177 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 232 helicopters, 1,032 drones, and 15 boats.
