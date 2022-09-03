General Staff: Russia has lost 49,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 3, 2022 9:47 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 3 that Russia had also lost 2,034 tanks, 4,403 armored fighting vehicles, 3,268 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,134 artillery systems, 293 multiple launch rocket systems, 153 air defense systems, 205 helicopters, 235 airplanes, 864 drones, and 15 boats.
