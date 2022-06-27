Bloomberg: G7 leaders to pledge indefinite support to Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’
June 26, 2022 8:32 pm
According to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg during the G7 summit, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and the U.K., are set to announce that their countries “will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the text says.