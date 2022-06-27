Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, June 27, 2022

externalBloomberg: G7 leaders to pledge indefinite support to Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 8:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg during the G7 summit, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and the U.K., are set to announce that their countries “will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the text says.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok