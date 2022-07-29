“This is a leap forward in making Ukraine's anti-corruption architecture fit for purpose,” reads the statement by G7 ambassadors to Ukraine. "Now Ukraine has to make sure SAPO has all the resources and institutional independence it needs to tackle high-level corruption.” Oleksandr Klymenko, 35, was appointed as the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on July 28. The post was unoccupied for two years.