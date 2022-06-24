France declares 6 Russian agents persona non grata.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 12, 2022 1:17 am
After a thorough investigation, France's Foreign Ministry announced that its General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on April 10 "a clandestine operation carried out by Russian intelligence services on our territory," the ministry said in a statement. According to French authorities, six Russian agents used diplomatic cover to advance Russian interests in France. The Ministry did not elaborate on details of the Russians' operation.