April 12, 2022 1:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After a thorough investigation, France's Foreign Ministry announced that its General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on April 10 "a clandestine operation carried out by Russian intelligence services on our territory," the ministry said in a statement. According to French authorities, six Russian agents used diplomatic cover to advance Russian interests in France. The Ministry did not elaborate on details of the Russians' operation.

