externalForeign minister adopts puppy from Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 14, 2022 10:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Instagram that the puppy was given birth by a dog whose owners went missing in besieged Mariupol. The official called the puppy Marik, which is the city's nickname. He is joining Kuleba's two other dogs.

"War brings suffering not only to people but also to animals. And humanity means to take care of both the former and the latter. Adopt animals that are left alone," he wrote.

