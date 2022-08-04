FM Kuleba: Amnesty International's report creates 'false balance between criminal and victim.'
August 4, 2022 5:57 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was "outraged" by the report accusing Ukraine's military of putting civilians in danger by creating bases and placing weapons in residential areas, including schools and hospitals. Russia has regularly been caught using this excuse to hit Ukraine's civilian areas, like in March 9 attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol. "Stop creating a false reality where everyone is a little guilty of something," Kuleba said.