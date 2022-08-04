Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFM Kuleba: Amnesty International's report creates 'false balance between criminal and victim.'

August 4, 2022 5:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was "outraged" by the report accusing Ukraine's military of putting civilians in danger by creating bases and placing weapons in residential areas, including schools and hospitals. Russia has regularly been caught using this excuse to hit Ukraine's civilian areas, like in March 9 attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol. "Stop creating a false reality where everyone is a little guilty of something," Kuleba said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
