Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Fire, explosions reported at an ammunition depot in occupied Crimea

August 16, 2022 11:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Crimea Inform news site reported on Aug. 16 that a fire broke out at a transformer substation in the town of Dzhankoy and that some ammunition detonated at a depot in the village of Maiske.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed that ammunition detonated due to a fire that broke out at one of the military bases in Maiske.

Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy in the occupied Crimea, said two people were injured, and that the detonation of ammunition continues.

Russia's proxies also reported that the railway was damaged as a result of explosions.

According to the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news site, around 2,000 people were evacuated from Maiske following the explosions.

