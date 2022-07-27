Explosions reported in occupied Kherson

According to Suspilne media, explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Kherson on the morning of July 19. Several Russian state-controlled media reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces fired six missiles at Kherson, hitting one of the Antonivsky Bridges. Ukraine hasn't confirmed it yet.

Kherson, a regional capital in the south of Ukraine, has been occupied since early March. President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently ordered the military to liberate Ukraine’s south.

Under the counter-offensive operation to de-occupy Kherson, Ukraine's Armed Forces would need to destroy two bridges across the Dnipro River, the Antonivsky Bridges, one for vehicle traffic and the other for the railway, according to experts interviewed by the Kyiv Independent.