Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

Explosions reported in occupied Kherson

July 19, 2022 3:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Suspilne media, explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Kherson on the morning of July 19. Several Russian state-controlled media reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces fired six missiles at Kherson, hitting one of the Antonivsky Bridges. Ukraine hasn't confirmed it yet.

Kherson, a regional capital in the south of Ukraine, has been occupied since early March. President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently ordered the military to liberate Ukraine’s south.

Under the counter-offensive operation to de-occupy Kherson, Ukraine's Armed Forces would need to destroy two bridges across the Dnipro River, the Antonivsky Bridges, one for vehicle traffic and the other for the railway, according to experts interviewed by the Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok