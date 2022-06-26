Three explosions were heard early on June 26 in Kyiv, Kyiv Independent journalists report. Smoke was seen rising briefly in two locations in what appeared to be central Kyiv. The air raid alert began sounding in the capital 5:47 a.m. local time and remained active at publication time. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the explosions in capital's central Shevchenkivskyi District and said people have been evacuated from two high-rise buildings.