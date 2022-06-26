Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, June 26, 2022

externalUpdate: Explosions reported in Kyiv, citizens evacuated from two high-rises.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 6:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Three explosions were heard early on June 26 in Kyiv, Kyiv Independent journalists report. Smoke was seen rising briefly in two locations in what appeared to be central Kyiv. The air raid alert began sounding in the capital 5:47 a.m. local time and remained active at publication time. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the explosions in capital's central Shevchenkivskyi District and said people have been evacuated from two high-rise buildings. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok