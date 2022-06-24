Explosions reported in Dnipro.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 12, 2022 8:19 am
The city's mayor Borys Filatov says Ukraine’s air defense systems repelled the early morning attack. No casualties were reported.
This item is part of our running news digest
The city's mayor Borys Filatov says Ukraine’s air defense systems repelled the early morning attack. No casualties were reported.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.