According to local media reports, an explosion occurred at a Bulgarian ammunition warehouse owned by businessman Emilian Gebrev, whose company provided weapons to Ukraine after 2014. There were no casualties due to the incident. In 2020 Bulgarian prosecutors charged three Russian citizens with poisoning Gebrev. He was poisoned by agents of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), according to Bellingcat, an open-source intelligence outfit. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has accused Russia of blowing up Czech ammunition warehouses owned by Gebrev in 2014.