Eurovision 2023 won’t be held in Ukraine, contest offered to UK.
June 17, 2022 3:02 pm
The European Broadcast Union (EBU) said on June 17 that despite the tradition for the previous year’s winner to host the next event, the contest would not be held in Ukraine for safety reasons. Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra band won the 2022 contest, pushing the U.K. to second place thanks to votes from viewers. EBU will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding the next event in the U.K.