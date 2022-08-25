Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEnergoatom: Russian shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from grid for first time in history.

August 25, 2022 5:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said that the last line linking the Zaporizhzhia Nulcear Power Plant with the Ukrainian grid had been disconnected. Three others were damaged by Russian shelling earlier. Currently, the plant is powered by Zaporizhzhia thermal power station, Energoatom said. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodarhas been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.

