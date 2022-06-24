Dozens of Ukrainian communities, monasteries move to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
March 27, 2022 7:36 am
Ukrainian Orthodox Church leader, Metropolitan Epiphanius I of Kyiv, made the announcement via Twitter on March 26. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church reported earlier on March 25 that 28 communities in nine oblasts have officially switched from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.