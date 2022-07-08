Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 8, 2022

externalDer Spiegel: Lavrov leaves G20 ministers meeting early

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 3:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov left the meeting in Bali immediately after his speech, according to sources in the delegation, Der Spiegel reports. He also ignored questions from Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Earlier, it was reported that G7 foreign ministers did not attend a dinner with their G20 colleagues or pose for a traditional photo in protest of Lavrov's presence. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok