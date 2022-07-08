Der Spiegel: Lavrov leaves G20 ministers meeting early
July 8, 2022 3:14 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov left the meeting in Bali immediately after his speech, according to sources in the delegation, Der Spiegel reports. He also ignored questions from Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Earlier, it was reported that G7 foreign ministers did not attend a dinner with their G20 colleagues or pose for a traditional photo in protest of Lavrov's presence.