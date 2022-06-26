Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDefense intelligence: Overnight airstrike on Ukraine from Belarus is Russia’s attempt to draw Belarus into war.

June 25, 2022 2:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Six Russian Tu-22M bombers launched 12 missiles from Belarus territory, targeting Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts overnight on June 25, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate reports. Defense intelligence says it is the first case of an airstrike on Ukraine conducted directly from the territory of Belarus, adding that it is also Russia’s “provocation” to draw Belarus into its war against Ukraine.

