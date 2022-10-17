Czech Republic shuts border for Russian tourists.
October 12, 2022 11:02 pm
The Czech Republic will ban the entry of Russian citizens coming for tourism, culture, or sports purposes starting from Oct. 25. The ban applies to Russians holding Schengen Area visas issued by any country, according to Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. Earlier, the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland also imposed travel bans on Russian tourists. The Finnish government made the announcement on Sept. 30, cutting off the last easily accessible route for Russians with Schengen tourist visas into Europe.
