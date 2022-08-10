Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCzech Foreign Minister supports calls to stop issuing EU tourist visas to Russians

August 10, 2022 11:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said there should be no questions about halting tourism of ordinary Russian citizens when Ukraine is under attack and that he intends to raise the issue at an EU foreign ministers' meeting to be held in late August, Czech News Agency reported. The Czech Republic became the first EU nation to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens on Feb. 25 and later implemented a similar ban for Belarusian citizens.

