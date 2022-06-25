Culture Ministry: 3D printers document, aim to preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage sites.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 17, 2022 6:21 am
In collaboration with experts from Latvia’s Culture Ministry and Riga Technical University, Ukrainian specialists scanned two heritage sites in Chernihiv Oblast damaged by Russian shelling and two sacred monuments in Lviv and Kyiv oblasts this week. The intention is to work towards preserving and restoring damaged sites. Since Feb. 24, around 400 instances of damage towards Ukrainian cultural heritage sites have been recorded.