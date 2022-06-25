Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalCulture Ministry: 3D printers document, aim to preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage sites.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 17, 2022 6:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In collaboration with experts from Latvia’s Culture Ministry and Riga Technical University, Ukrainian specialists scanned two heritage sites in Chernihiv Oblast damaged by Russian shelling and two sacred monuments in Lviv and Kyiv oblasts this week. The intention is to work towards preserving and restoring damaged sites. Since Feb. 24, around 400 instances of damage towards Ukrainian cultural heritage sites have been recorded.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok