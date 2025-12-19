Hello, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,393 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

After Russia's overnight attack on energy infrastructure residents of Ukraine's five regions have been left without electricity, Ukraine's state power company, Ukrenergo, said on Dec. 19.

According to Ukrenergo, residents of Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts were affected.

Over 73,000 consumers in Odesa Oblast and over 26,000 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast remain without power, Ukrenergo wrote on Telegram.

"Wherever the safety situation allows, emergency repair work is already underway. At the remaining facilities, energy workers are awaiting permission from the military," Ukrenergo said.

It added that as a result of massive attacks on energy infrastructure, measures to restrict energy consumption have been implemented in most Ukrainian regions.

Australia delivered final batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, ABC reported

Last updated 4:10 p.m. Kyiv time.

Australia has delivered a dozen U.S.-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Dec. 18.

The last 12 out of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks were delivered to Ukraine during the last two weeks, according to ABC. It said that the tanks, accompanied by Australian military personnel, were shipped to Poland by cargo ship in October and later transported by rail to Ukraine

The first group of 49 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine by Australia was handed over to the Ukrainian military in July, the Australian Defense Ministry announced on July 18.

Australia promised to send the tanks to Ukraine in October 2024, but delivery was reportedly delayed for nine months due to the U.S. refraining from greenlighting the transfer.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea for the first time, source says

Last updated 2:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian drones struck a tanker in the Mediterranean Sea belonging to Russia's sanction-busting shadow fleet, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Dec. 19.

The attack, first of its kind, is the latest in Kyiv's new campaign targeting Russian oil tankers.

In "a new unprecedented special operation" in neutral waters more than 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine, Russia's QENDIL tanker sustained "critical damage" and can no longer be used for its intended purpose, the source claimed.

Ukraine says 1,003 bodies of fallen soldiers return home

Last updated 12:18 p.m. Kyiv time.

The bodies of 1,003 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine in the latest repatriation efforts, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Dec. 19.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin currently serving as chief negotiator, said that Moscow returned the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers under the Istanbul agreements in exchange for 26 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers, Russian Interfax news agency reported on Dec. 19.

The announcement comes as Moscow and Kyiv continue peace talks under the U.S.' latest push to end the war at all costs.

More bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, which are often difficult for front-line units to retrieve due to Russian advances, have returned home after the peace talks began in early 2025.

At least 4 killed, 29 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least four civilians have been killed and 29 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 18-19.

Russia launched 160 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 108 drones. Forty-seven drones made it through, striking 23 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed two civilians, and injured 12 others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 12 settlements, killing a 22-year-old man, injuring seven people over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drone struck a civilian car with a woman and her three children, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. The woman died, and her children are injured as a result of the strike. Elsewhere in the oblast, one person was injured, according to Kiper.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, including a 43-year-old police officer, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured one civilian, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones attacked Nikopol, injuring two people, Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,194,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,194,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 19.

The number includes 1,220 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,433 tanks, 23,691 armored fighting vehicles, 70,591 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,250 artillery systems, 1,574 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 92,142 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.