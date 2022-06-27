Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 27, 2022 9:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canadian Prime Minister's office said in a statement released on June 27 that Canada will impose restrictions on six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defense sector, as well as 13 government and defense individuals and two entities in Belarus. The statement also said that it will sanction 15 Ukrainian individuals supporting Russia's war.

