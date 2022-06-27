Canada imposes new sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Russian and Belarusian defense sectors
June 27, 2022 9:38 pm
Canadian Prime Minister's office said in a statement released on June 27 that Canada will impose restrictions on six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defense sector, as well as 13 government and defense individuals and two entities in Belarus. The statement also said that it will sanction 15 Ukrainian individuals supporting Russia's war.