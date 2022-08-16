The person was killed by Russian troops during their march on Kyiv in February, according to Andriy Nebytov, the chief of police in Kyiv Oblast. A man, his wife and their 17-year-old son were killed when Russian soldiers shot at their car. The bodies of two members of this family were found in April, and on Aug. 15, a third body was found and identified. The family's 5-year-old daughter was hit in the head by a bullet, but the doctors managed to save her life.