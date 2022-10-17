Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Bloomberg: Europe is ready for winter without Russian gas

September 27, 2022 4:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European countries may import almost 40% more liquefied gas in the coming winter year over year and increase purchases next summer by about 14% to rebuild lost inventories, according to BloombergNEF

"Those shipments are enough (for Europe) to cover a complete halt in Russian pipeline flows from Oct. 1," BNEF reported. "Meanwhile, more Russian LNG will go to China, where winter demand is expected to drop 16% from a year earlier."

On Sept. 15, in an interview with the Kyiv Independent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU’s gas imports from Russia have decreased from 40% to 9% since February and will drop further.

