This week U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a "substantial proposal" regarding the release of two U.S. citizens illegally detained by Russia, Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. The top diplomats will also speak about the UN-backed grain deal signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Blinken, however, said that the two will not discuss Ukraine without Ukraine.