Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalBlinken to speak with Lavrov for the first time since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

July 27, 2022 10:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

This week U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a "substantial proposal" regarding the release of two U.S. citizens illegally detained by Russia, Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. The top diplomats will also speak about the UN-backed grain deal signed by both Ukraine and Russia. Blinken, however, said that the two will not discuss Ukraine without Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok