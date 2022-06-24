Biden calls Putin's actions in Ukraine 'genocide.'
This item is part of our running news digest
April 13, 2022 1:35 am
While addressing an audience over rising gas prices U.S. President Joe Biden said, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away." The White House has not yet judged whether genocide is taking place in Ukraine, but has said there could be a process to make that determination.