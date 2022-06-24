Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalBiden calls Putin's actions in Ukraine 'genocide.'

This item is part of our running news digest

April 13, 2022 1:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

While addressing an audience over rising gas prices U.S. President Joe Biden said, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away." The White House has not yet judged whether genocide is taking place in Ukraine, but has said there could be a process to make that determination.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok