Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 31, 2022

externalBelgium against EU visa ban for Russian tourists

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 2:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the European Pravda media outlet, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium can't issue tourist visas to Russians "as it used to" as Moscow expelled a third of the diplomatic staff of the Belgian embassy, but her country would oppose "indiscriminate measures." EU foreign ministers plan to discuss visa restrictions for Russian citizens in the bloc on Aug. 31.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok