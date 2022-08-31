Belgium against EU visa ban for Russian tourists
August 31, 2022 2:35 pm
According to the European Pravda media outlet, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium can't issue tourist visas to Russians "as it used to" as Moscow expelled a third of the diplomatic staff of the Belgian embassy, but her country would oppose "indiscriminate measures." EU foreign ministers plan to discuss visa restrictions for Russian citizens in the bloc on Aug. 31.
