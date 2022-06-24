Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 6, 2022 4:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger and politician Anatoly Shariy was released from custody in Spain on May 5 after surrendering his passport and agreeing to travel restrictions. The Spanish court said the measures would remain in place for 40 days in order to allow Ukraine to formally request Shariy’s extradition. Ukrainian authorities had issued an international arrest warrant accusing Shariy of “high treason and incitement to hatred.”

