Russian forces “must face justice for a series of war crimes” committed in the region northwest of Kyiv, Amnesty International said on May 6 after publishing a comprehensive investigation. During a 12-day investigation, Amnesty researchers documented cases in Bucha, Borodyanka, Novyi Korohod, Andriivka, Zdvyzhivka, Vorzel, Makariv, and Dmytrivka.