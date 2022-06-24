Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAmnesty International investigation reveals 'pattern of crimes committed by Russian forces.'

May 6, 2022 5:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces “must face justice for a series of war crimes” committed in the region northwest of Kyiv, Amnesty International said on May 6 after publishing a comprehensive investigation. During a 12-day investigation, Amnesty researchers documented cases in Bucha, Borodyanka, Novyi Korohod, Andriivka, Zdvyzhivka, Vorzel, Makariv, and Dmytrivka.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
