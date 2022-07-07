Vladyslav Buryak, the son of Oleh Buryak, the head of the Zaporizhzhia District State Administration, has been released from Russian captivity, the campaign “Save Vlad Buryak” reported on July 7. The campaign provided no details. The boy was kidnapped at a Russian checkpoint in temporarily-occupied Vasylivka, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on April 8.