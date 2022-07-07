Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external16-year-old son of Zaporizhzhia official released from Russian captivity

This item is part of our running news digest

July 7, 2022 9:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vladyslav Buryak, the son of Oleh Buryak, the head of the Zaporizhzhia District State Administration, has been released from Russian captivity, the campaign “Save Vlad Buryak” reported on July 7. The campaign provided no details. The boy was kidnapped at a Russian checkpoint in temporarily-occupied Vasylivka, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on April 8.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
