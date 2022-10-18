Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 18, 2022

11 more Iranian-made drones downed, official number rises to 37

October 17, 2022 12:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Air defense destroyed nine more Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 with anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft, Ukraine’s military reported. Ground forces destroyed at least two kamikaze drones.

Early on Oct. 17, Ukraine's air defense shot down 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched overnight, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

All kamikaze drone attacks, including on the capital, were coming from the south.

Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17. As of 9 a.m. the regional military administration confirmed four strikes on Kyiv. According to the report, a residential building was hit. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was killed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok