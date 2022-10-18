11 more Iranian-made drones downed, official number rises to 37

Air defense destroyed nine more Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 with anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft, Ukraine’s military reported. Ground forces destroyed at least two kamikaze drones.

Early on Oct. 17, Ukraine's air defense shot down 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched overnight, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

All kamikaze drone attacks, including on the capital, were coming from the south.

Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17. As of 9 a.m. the regional military administration confirmed four strikes on Kyiv. According to the report, a residential building was hit. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was killed.