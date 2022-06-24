Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external1 killed, 6 injured after Russian missile attack on Sumy Oblast.

June 16, 2022 3:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said late on June 15 that at least five missiles were fired on the outskirts of Hlukhiv, a small historic town located 100 kilometers north from Sumy. One person was killed and six injured in the attack. Separately, a civilian vehicle hit a landmine on one of the roads in the region, governor said, without providing details. Three people were killed and one person is being treated in hospital.

