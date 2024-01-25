Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN Security Council to hold session on crashed Il-76

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2024 9:34 AM 3 min read
Illustrative purposes only. A meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 29, 2016, in New York, United States. (Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the crash of the Russian Il-76 transport plane, which Russia claims carried Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW), the Voice of America reported on Jan. 25.

The plane crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24, with the cause of the incident still unclear. While Moscow alleged that 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board the plane during the fatal crash, Ukraine has not confirmed this claim and called for an international investigation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed Ukraine for the incident, labeling it a "terrorist attack" and calling for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.

The meeting will take place at midnight on Jan. 26, Kyiv time, Ukrinform reported.

"The Ukrainian prisoners of war were transported to the Belgorod region in order to conduct yet another swap that was agreed between Moscow and Kyiv," Lavrov alleged in a comment to reporters.

Ukraine war latest: Russia says Ukrainian POWs were in crashed II-76 aircraft, Kyiv calls for investigation
A Russian Il-76 transport aircraft allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 at around 11 a.m. local time, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

"Instead of this, the Ukrainian side launched an air defense missile from the Kharkiv region, it targeted the airplane and was a fatal strike."

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) confirmed that a prisoner exchange had been planned for Jan. 24 but did not happen and that it is verifying the Russian claim regarding the Ukrainian POWs.

The military intelligence agency also said the Russian side did not inform it about the need to ensure the safety of the airspace before the plane crashed over Belgorod.

Without neither confirming nor denying Ukraine's involvement in the plane crash, Ukraine's General Staff said in its statement that Kyiv is closely monitoring the launch points of Russian missiles and the logistics of their delivery, especially with the use of military transport aircraft, amid intensifying Russian attacks.

In an evening address on Jan. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an international investigation and said that Ukraine is trying to find out more details about the incident.

"It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine had passed on available information to its allies.

The meeting on the Il-76 will be preceded by a close session with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi on the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA reported last week that Russia has again laid mines around the plant, raising fresh security concerns at the vital power station occupied by Moscow since March 2022.

IAEA chief: Previously removed mines at Zaporizhzhia power plant ‘back in place’
The monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has discovered mines along the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in a buffer zone between the facility’s internal and external fences, Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director general, said in a statement on Jan. 19…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.