The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UN records 9,511 civilian deaths in Ukraine since February 2022

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 10:50 AM 2 min read
A local boy inspects an art installation in memory of the killed Ukrainian civilians in Lviv on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 9,511 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Aug. 28.

In its latest civilian casualty update, the OHCHR reported 17,206 civilians as injured, bringing the total number of civilian casualties to 26,717.

Out of the 7,396 civilian deaths recorded on Ukrainian-controlled territory, over half were killed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 3,176 people were killed in other regions of Ukraine.

Additionally, 2,115 civilians have been recorded as killed in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

The OHCHR added that the true numbers are likely to be "considerably higher," as the UN is unable to confirm information from areas where there are "intense hostilities."

This includes cities like the Russian-occupied city Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast. The brutal three-month-long siege left most of the city destroyed and is estimated to have killed tens of thousands of its inhabitants.

Over the last reporting period in August 2023, the OHCHR recorded 585 civilian casualties in Ukraine, 108 of which were killed. The death toll includes five children.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 19 that 502 Ukrainian children have been officially reported killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

The OHCHR recorded 748 civilian casualties in the previous reporting period in July 2023. The number included 143 people killed.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
