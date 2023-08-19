Prosecutor General's Office: 502 Ukrainian children killed by Russia's all-out war, more than 1,100 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 19 that 502 Ukrainian children have been officially reported killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

More than 1,100 children have also sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

On Aug. 18, a 17-year-old girl was injured by Russian shelling in the village of Virivka in Kherson Oblast.

Four hundred eighty-five children in Donetsk Oblast have either been injured or killed by Russia, making it the most heavily-impacted region in Ukraine in terms of child casualties.

Additionally, 299 children in Kharkiv Oblast have been affected, as well as 129 in Kyiv Oblast, 121 in Kherson Oblast, 99 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 97 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 95 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 71 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.

However, the actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting, the Prosecutor General's Office added.