Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN confirms Black Sea Grain Initiative extension

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 4:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a statement on March 18, the United Nations confirmed that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed on July 22, 2022, has been extended.

According to the statement, around “25 million metric tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been moved to 45 countries, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilizing the markets.”

On March 18, Russia said that it agreed to a 60-day grain deal extension that enables Ukraine to export its agricultural products via the Black Sea, refuting Ukraine’s earlier announcement that the deal was prolonged for 120 days.

Ukraine has criticized Moscow’s push for a shortened period, saying it “contradicts” the original agreement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed on March 17 that “Ukraine is one of the key links of global food security, so we insist that the grain deal be open-ended and automatically extended for 120 days.”

Agriculture Minister: Russia's grain corridor sabotage could lead to higher food prices
The Kyiv Independent

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech in the western Turkish city of Canakkale that "as a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," but he did not mention for how long.

The UN and Turkey have backed Ukraine's call for a 120-day rollover period amid Russia's push to renew the pact for only 60 days.

The grain deal, which allows ships carrying food commodities to leave from three designated Black Sea ports in the southern Odesa Oblast, was set to expire on March 18.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.