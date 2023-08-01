Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN condemns drone attacks on civilian facilities in Moscow

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 9:15 PM 2 min read
Deputy Spokesman of the U.N. Secretary General Farhan Aziz Haq conducts press conference on June 14, 2021 at U.N. Headquarters. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General, commented on the July 30 drone attack against the "Moscow-City" business center in the Russian capital.

"Well, we don't have any first-hand information on who is responsible for this attack. But certainly, we are against any and all attacks on civilian facilities, and we want them to stop," Haq told a press conference.

According to Russian media, the offices of several Russian ministries were located in the building damaged in the strike. The same skyscraper was reportedly hit in another drone attack overnight on Aug. 1.

In a video message on July 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said it's natural and fair that the war is returning to Russian territory.

"Ukraine is becoming stronger. The war is gradually returning to Russian territory – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," said Zelensky.

Zaluzhnyi on Ukrainian strikes inside Russia: ‘It is up to us to decide how to kill this enemy’
In an interview with the Washington Post, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defended his army’s right to strike Russian soil, adding that such attacks are carried out only with Ukraine-made weapons.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

According to independent Russian media outlet Verstka, over the last three months, Moscow and the region were attacked by at least 28 drones, 12 of which caused damages.

Russia usually blames Ukraine for attacks on its soil, while Kyiv rarely takes responsibility for them.

Since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Russian troops have regularly struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, causing large-scale damages and claiming the lives of civilians.

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed at least 9,369 civilians and wounded at least 16,646 from Feb. 24, 2022, to July 30, 2023.

The actual number of casualties is likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed. Also, many reports of civilian casualties still need to be verified.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.