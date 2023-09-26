Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UN Commission finds evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 26, 2023 5:44 AM 1 min read
Members of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Pablo de Greiff, Erik Mose (chair) and Jasminka Dzumhur (L to R), at a press conference in Kyiv, Dec. 2022. (Photo by Ruslan Kaniuka / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found continuing evidence that Russian troops are committing war crimes, according to the Commission's latest report on Sept. 25.

The Commission found evidence of illegal explosive attacks, torture, gender-based and sexual assault, and assaults on energy infrastructure.

The Commission documented attacks with explosive weapons in inhabited places that caused significant destruction and civilian casualties. It also recorded attacks on homes, a hospital, a train station, restaurants, stores, and other critical infrastructure, resulting in disruption to vital services and supplies.

The update was a continuation of earlier reports and reflected the Commission's ongoing investigations on human rights abuses in Ukraine.

According to Commission Chair Erik Mose, the commissioners recently visited Ukraine and held meetings with the government as well as attack victims.

The Commission continues to investigate and document Russian war crimes in part due to worries about the potential for genocide and incitement to genocide. It emphasized the need for accountability and expressed concern about the scope and seriousness of the crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

Over 100,000 cases of war crimes, including indiscriminate bombardment, purposeful killing, summary execution, torture, and ill-treatment, are still being documented, investigated, and prosecuted by Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Ilnytska
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
