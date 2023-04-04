Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN: 22,607 civilian casualties in Ukraine reported since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 5:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the most recent civilian casualty update from the United Nations Officer of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), there were an additional 765 civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine in March 2023.

This newest report brings the total number of civilian casualties in Ukraine to 22,607, which includes 8,451 killed and 14,156 injured.

These are the official records since Feb. 24, 2022, the beginning of the Russia’s assault on Ukrainian territory.

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said on March 31 that the number of civilian casualties in Russia's invasion of Ukraine far outstrips official figures. "These figures are just the tip of the iceberg," Turk said during a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.  

"After 13 months of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, severe violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have become shockingly routine," he said."People across the country face massive suffering and loss, deprivation, displacement and destruction."

The OHCHR indicates in every update that the actual number of casulaties is likely considerably higher since some locations with intense hostilities, such as those in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, have not yet been reported on.

