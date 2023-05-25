Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
WSJ: South Korea transfers artillery shells to Ukraine via 'confidential agreement'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 5:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korea will transfer "hundreds of thousands" of artillery rounds bound for Ukraine “under a confidential arrangement” with the U.S., the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 24.

Seoul will send the artillery rounds to the U.S., which will then arrange their shipment to Ukraine to reinforce Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive amid Russia's war.

Both the U.S. and South Korean governments refused to comment on the report but the  Pentagon admitted talks with Seoul have been underway, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Washington has led confidential talks with the South Korean government over possible munitions supplies for Ukraine since 2022. However, when the content of the discussions became public, Seoul backed off from the deal.

The shift in South Korea’s position comes soon after the joint declaration with Washington to bolster military cooperation, particularly in the face of the nuclear threat from North Korea.

In March, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed to partners for aid over a critical shortage of artillery shells, limiting Kyiv’s progress on the battlefield.

The EU has pledged to jointly provide Ukraine with 2 billion euros worth of artillery munitions. Most recently, the Dutch government announced the allocation of 260 million euros to support the joint purchase.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
