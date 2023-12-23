Umerov: Defense Ministry mulls sending military summons online

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry is considering sending military summons online for Ukrainians both at home and abroad, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told Suspilne.

"If we have already made a decision on the categories, we will send invitations to everyone," he said.

Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets earlier said Estonia is prepared to aid in mobilizing Ukrainian citizens if requested by Ukraine, according to the Estonian paper Postimees.

"We know where these people live in Estonia. We are ready to assist in bringing these people from Estonia to Ukraine, if they need it," said Laanemets, according to the paper.

He said 7,500 Ukrainian citizens of fighting age live in Estonia, but some of them are exempt from mobilization for various reasons.

The Estonian Interior Minister said he plans to officially notify Ukrainian authorities of the country's readiness to sign the necessary agreement to enable the process if needed.

The Estonian paper cited Janek Maggi, head of the Border and Migration Policy Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, saying that Ukraine did not request help on mobilization from Estonia.

The statement comes as Defense Minister Umerov said he wants to recruit Ukrainians living abroad in an interview with German media outlet Die Welt on Dec 21.

Defense Ministry press officer Illarion Pavliuk clarified that Umerov spoke generally about the importance of joining the army for Ukrainians, including those living abroad, in a comment to the Ukrainian media outlet Babel.

There is currently no active discussion on the recruitment of Ukrainians from abroad, Pavliuk added.