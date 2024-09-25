The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United Kingdom, David Lammy, UK aid to Ukraine
Edit post

UK's Lammy aims to secure strongest support for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova September 25, 2024 4:50 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 11, 2024 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Sept. 24 that he is working to ensure Ukraine is in the "strongest position" in its war against Russia ahead of the winter months.

While Lammy refrained from confirming whether the U.K. would authorize Ukraine to use British long-range precision weapons to strike inside Russia, he acknowledged that Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Moscow has marked a "major escalation."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has long requested permission to use British Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-made ATACMS to hit targets deeper within Russia. However, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer postponed a decision during their meeting on Sept. 13.

Lammy, speaking in New York at the U.N. General Assembly, said he didn’t want to grant Russian President Vladimir Putin "any operational advantage," but emphasized that "the most important thing is to put Ukraine in the strongest position" as winter approaches, AFP reported.

The U.K. has consistently voiced strong support for Ukraine and has pledged a total of £12.8 billion (approximately $16.2 billion) in support for Ukraine, which includes £7.8 billion (around $9.9 billion) allocated for military assistance and £5 billion (approximately $6.3 billion) designated for non-military support.

Lammy’s remarks followed his speech at the U.N. Security Council, where he criticized Russia’s actions, accusing Moscow of violating international law and targeting civilian infrastructure.

Invitation to NATO part of Ukraine’s victory plan, Yermak confirms
An invitation to join NATO is part of Ukraine’s “victory plan,” head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said during a visit to the U.S. on Sept. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.