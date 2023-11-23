Ukrinform: Ukrainian teachers who stayed in occupied Mariupol not being paid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian teachers who stayed in Mariupol following Russia’s purported annexation are not being paid from Kyiv’s budget, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 22 citing the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"As for the teachers who currently remain in Mariupol. First of all, in Mariupol, the educational network has been cut, and now they have seven schools working remotely but we are not paying salaries to teachers in Mariupol," said regional head Tetiana Sidasheva.

The decision was made by Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, who serves as the legal head of Mariupol but does not operationally control the city.

"And everything else will come after the city of Mariupol is liberated. That's when, in accordance with the legislation, all issues will be worked out.”

Nearly 90% of Maripol was destroyed following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.