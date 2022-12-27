Ukrenergo: Power shortage in Ukraine ‘slightly reduced’

This audio is created with AI assistance

The power deficit in Ukraine has been "slightly reduced" due to an increase in production by the country's power plants, Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 27.

However, the system's capacity remains insufficient to meet all of the consumers' needs as consumption has also increased, said Ukrenergo.

Because more power grids have been restored following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the consumption of energy has increased. Ukraine's energy infrastructure needs "significant resources and time" to be fully restored following Russia's attacks, Ukrenergo reported.

Ukrenergo added that energy consumption limits had been set for all Ukrainian regions. If they are exceeded, it would necessitate the implementation of emergency blackouts to balance the system.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water and heating cut-offs. In its latest large-scale attack on energy facilities, Russia launched 76 cruise missiles, 60 of which were downed.

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, a part of Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK group, said on Dec. 20 that 10-hour-long power outages had become a “new reality” in Kyiv.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.