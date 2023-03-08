Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrenergo: No recorded energy deficits in past 25 days

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2023 12:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

No energy deficits have been recorded in the last 25 days, according to the state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo.

The power grid has extra reserves because of several factors like increased renewable energy sources driven by the warmer weather and less overall energy consumption, Ukrenergo said. Energy imports are currently minimal.

The situation with power grid is stable, said Ukrenergo, and there are no expected changes in the future as long as there are no new attacks from Russia on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

However, blackouts can return if the situation with the power grid changes and energy consumption quickly increases, Ukrenergo warned.

Furthermore, Ukrenergo stated that work to repair Odesa's power grid is ongoing following repeated Russian attacks.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.

In his nightly video address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky commended Ukrainians for holding out through the winter and said that he had met with the leaders of Ukraine's energy companies, lawmakers, and military officials to discuss the stability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and prepare for next winter.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
