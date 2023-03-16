Zelensky: Winter is over, but threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains

President Volodymyr Zelensky gives an evening address to the Ukrainian people on March 1, 2023. (President's Office)

During his evening address on March 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he held a three-hour long meeting with the leaders of Ukraine's energy companies, lawmakers, and military officials to discuss the stability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and prepare for next winter.

"Winter is over. It was very difficult, and it's no exaggeration that every Ukrainian felt this difficulty. But still, we managed to provide Ukraine with energy and warmth," Zelensky said.

However, Zelensky warned that the threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure still remains.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Feb. 27 that Russia is still intent on destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Since October, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and numerous casualties.